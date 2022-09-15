Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Expands By 38.7%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.9 days.
NEC Stock Performance
Shares of NEC stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. NEC has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $57.50.
About NEC
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.