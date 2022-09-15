Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Expands By 38.7%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.9 days.

NEC Stock Performance

Shares of NEC stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. NEC has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

