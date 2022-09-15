Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Decreases By 98.0%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sasol Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.