Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Decreases By 98.0%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sasol Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.
About Sasol
