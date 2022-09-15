Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declines By 97.2%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the August 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.