Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Rises By 38.9%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 870,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Down 0.1 %

TGAA stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

