Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. On average, analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

