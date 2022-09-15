Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 297,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 375,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $115,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

