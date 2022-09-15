Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.55

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.55 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $568,975. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.