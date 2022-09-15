SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.62

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 3387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $967.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SkyWest by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in SkyWest by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

