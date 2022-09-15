Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

SLOIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

