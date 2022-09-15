S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,048,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,530,949 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $840,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $351.16 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

