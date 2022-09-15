Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

Shares of SRCO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

