SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPEM stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

