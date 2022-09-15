Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.57 and last traded at $103.83. Approximately 8,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

