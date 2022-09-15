Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

