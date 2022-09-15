Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.77.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Down 6.7 %

Stelco stock opened at C$33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.72.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.