Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,368,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 959,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Stellantis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,010,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

STLA stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

