StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,619 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,807,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

