Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

