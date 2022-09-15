Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

