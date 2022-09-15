Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,768. In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,768. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78. Insiders have bought a total of 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387 over the last quarter.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

