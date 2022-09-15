Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several research firms have commented on STLFF. Barclays cut their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective for the company. SEB Equities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

