Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

