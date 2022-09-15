Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 3,954 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,350,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 198,203 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

