Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 127 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 296.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

