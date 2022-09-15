Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Straumann has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

