Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,252 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

