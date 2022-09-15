Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Stock Up 200.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.