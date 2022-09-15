Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.70. Sunworks shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,323,792 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Sunworks Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Sunworks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $77,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.
Read More
