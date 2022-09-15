Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.70. Sunworks shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,323,792 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sunworks Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $77,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

