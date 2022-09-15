Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.67. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 18,013 shares changing hands.

Supremex Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

Supremex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Insider Transactions at Supremex

About Supremex

In related news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,854,189.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

