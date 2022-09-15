Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.67. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 18,013 shares traded.

Supremex Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$121.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supremex Company Profile

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,854,189.

(Get Rating)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.