Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.36

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.36 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 62,317 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.96 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

