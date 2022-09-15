Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,715,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYF. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

