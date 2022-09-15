Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.83

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.83 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,833.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.83.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

