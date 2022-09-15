Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.83

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.83 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.83. The firm has a market cap of £20.46 million and a PE ratio of 3,833.33.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

