Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 1.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 4,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 998,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Talos Energy Stock Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

