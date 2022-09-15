Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.