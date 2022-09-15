Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.
Target Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE TGT opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
