Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

LON TATE opened at GBX 713 ($8.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,883.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 814.90 ($9.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

