Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.62

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.62 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 997,405 shares trading hands.

Ted Baker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.62.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries.

