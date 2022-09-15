Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.62

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.62 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 997,405 shares.

Ted Baker Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £201.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries.

