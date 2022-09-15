Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.70

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.08. Telstra shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 24,958 shares traded.

Telstra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

