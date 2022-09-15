TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,132,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,048,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $525,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

TELUS Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TU opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.