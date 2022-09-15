Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given New €6.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.18.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

