Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.