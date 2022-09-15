THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
About THC Biomed Intl
