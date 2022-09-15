The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,329,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $267,739,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

