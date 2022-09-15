The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,186,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

