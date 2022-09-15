The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $190.44

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.44 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 181.11 ($2.19). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 2,717,584 shares traded.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.