The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,404,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Southern were worth $826,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.