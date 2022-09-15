Tom Peddie Sells 1,500 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total transaction of C$103,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,820.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

CCL.B opened at C$67.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.30. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$72.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.44.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

