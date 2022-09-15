TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

